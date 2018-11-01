DA won’t file charges against ex-Paso Robles police officer accused of ‘forcible sex acts’

A Paso Robles police officer who resigned in October while under investigation for alleged on-duty sexual assault will not face criminal charges despite evidence the officer had sex with the woman, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced at a news conference Thursday.

With Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth at his side, Dow announced that his office did not have enough evidence to merit prosecuting former Paso Robles Sgt. Christopher McGuire, and that “no reasonable and objective jury could find Mr. McGuire guilty of the alleged crimes.”

Since McGuire was placed on paid administrative leave in May, officials had refused to describe the allegations against McGuire, other than saying they involved sexual assault.

Following McGuire’s placement on leave, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation, and recommended the District Attorney’s Office file charges of committing forcible sex acts, Dobroth revealed Thursday.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Dobroth said that there were several acts of sexual contact between McGuire and the alleged victim between December 2017 and March 2018.

“There is evidence of at least consensual sexual contact,” Dow later said.

Though Dow said his office would be unsuccessful in securing a conviction in front of a jury, he said it would be “improper” to reveal whether it is his office’s opinion that a crime was committed.

McGuire resigned from the Paso Robles Police Department on Oct. 1. Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis said following the conference that because McGuire is no longer an employee, the city is no longer conducting an internal investigation, and will instead refer to the DA’s Office.

McGuire was hired by the Paso Robles Police Department in December 2012 after beginning his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department.

In 2007, while assigned to an anti-vehicle theft team with the Porterville Police Department, McGuire fatally shot an unarmed Tulare man following what local news reports called a confrontation. McGuire returned to duty after an internal department investigation cleared him of wrongdoing, according to the Porterville Reporter.

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe

In August, the city of Paso Robles asked a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge to block the release of McGuire’s personnel records in response to a defense attorney’s request in an ongoing criminal case in which McGuire was an arresting officer.

Lewis said that, should McGuire apply for a law enforcement job elsewhere, he would have to sign a waiver allowing his potential employer to access his personnel files, which would alert them to the reasons for McGuire’s departure from Paso Robles.

But Lewis said the city did not sign any non-disclosure agreements with the former officer.

Dow has recently weighed in on the issue of sexual assault, personally taking over a sexual assault case of a Cambria man, and penning an op-ed in September in which he claimed that he “stands up for survivors of abuse and sexual assault.”

“(Sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse) is not a partisan political issue. It is a culture issue. To change our culture, let’s “Start by Believing,” Dow wrote.

Asked Thursday whether the alleged victim in this case was being believed, Dow said: “The slogan ‘Start by Believing’ is a perfect example of what we did in this case.”

With local criminal charges now off the table, is unclear whether the woman accusing McGuire will take legal action.

Reached for comment Thursday, attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu, who is representing the alleged victim, said his client is very disappointed in the district attorney’s decision. Funke-Bilu declined to comment further on what, if any, steps his client plans to take.

“In my opinion, she’s being re-victimized,” Funke Bilu said.