Big-name guests stump in swing Nevada as Rosen, Heller

Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at a Republican rally in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before introducing Donald Trump Jr. President Trump’s son also was headlining events Friday in Carson City, Pahrump and Las Vegas in the key battleground state. Heller is the only incumbent GOP senator up for re-election in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner). Scott Sonner AP