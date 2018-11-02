Wanted: Red-faced bank bandit after dye pack explodes in getaway car

A red-faced bank robber is being hunted by Fresno police after a dye pack exploded Friday morning when he jumped into his getaway car in northwest Fresno.
The robbery took place at 10:35 a.m. at the BBVA Compass bank on the southwest corner of Palm and Shaw avenues. Capt. Burke Farrah said the suspect approached a teller, said he was armed and demanded cash.
The teller obliged, but a dye pack was also included with the money, and when the suspect got in a gray Chrysler 200, the pack went off, covering the robber and a portion of the car. He was last seen speeding south on Palm.
Farrah said police don’t believe that the small blast that sets off the dye would injure a person, but the dye is difficult to remove from skin and clothing.
Police are asking anyone who sees a red-faced suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
