Police are looking for a red-faced bandit after a dye pack exploded Friday morning, Nov. 2, 2018, following a bank robbery in northwest Fresno.
Wanted: Red-faced bank bandit after dye pack explodes in getaway car

By Jim Guy

November 02, 2018 12:25 PM

A red-faced bank robber is being hunted by Fresno police after a dye pack exploded Friday morning when he jumped into his getaway car in northwest Fresno.

The robbery took place at 10:35 a.m. at the BBVA Compass bank on the southwest corner of Palm and Shaw avenues. Capt. Burke Farrah said the suspect approached a teller, said he was armed and demanded cash.

The teller obliged, but a dye pack was also included with the money, and when the suspect got in a gray Chrysler 200, the pack went off, covering the robber and a portion of the car. He was last seen speeding south on Palm.

Farrah said police don’t believe that the small blast that sets off the dye would injure a person, but the dye is difficult to remove from skin and clothing.

Police are asking anyone who sees a red-faced suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

