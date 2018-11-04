Synagogue attack a reminder of how common hate crimes are

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo Aura Wharton-Beck, left, an assistant professor in the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas and a graduate of the school, clasps hands with Kevyn Perkins, center, during a moment of silence before a protest in the Anderson Student Center at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. The protest was in response to a racial slur written on the dorm door of Perkins, a University of St. Thomas freshman, on Oct. 19. At right is St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter. Pioneer Press via AP Jean Pieri