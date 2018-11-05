Identical twin sisters give birth on same day at Fresno hospital

These twin sisters are seldom apart — and Sunday night deliveries proved it

By Barbara Anderson

banderson@fresnobee.com

November 05, 2018 03:00 PM

Identical twins BaoNhia and BaoKou Yang were inseparable growing up in Fresno, and on Sunday night when each sister gave birth to a daughter, it seemed more like destiny than chance.

“We share a lot. And everywhere we go, we go together,” BaoKou says.

But the sisters, 23, didn’t plan on having simultaneous pregnancies and same-night births. It just happened. “Maybe it’s like a miracle,” BaoNhia said. ”It was amazing. I didn’t know I was pregnant until I took the pregnancy test after she did, and I found out I was pregnant, too.”

The sisters’ due dates were two days apart. BaoKou was due Nov. 11 and BaoNhia on Nov. 13.

BaoKou went into labor first on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Community Regional Medical Center. But she had an idea that her sister might soon follow. BaoNhia told her: “I’m having a pain here and there, too. So I might be in labor with you.”

JRWTWINBABIES3
Karina Thao, 3, bottom left, and older sister Susana Thao, 5, meet their new sister, Candra Thao, for the first time, held by their mother, BaoNhia Yang, as her identical twin, Baokou Yang, holds her daugher, Nadalie Xiong, on Monday morning, Nov. 5, 2018, at Community Regional Medical Center. The twin sisters gave birth to their daughters on Sunday, just about two hours apart.
JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com


BaoKou gave birth to Nadalie Xiong at 6:59 p.m. and BaoNhia gave birth to Candra Thao at 8:48 p.m. The newborns were almost the same weight: Nadalie weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces; Candra weighed exactly 7 pounds.

BaoKou and BaoNhia are from a family of 14 children. They’re the second to the youngest. On Monday, sister Mao Yang said the siblings made a bet on which twin would go into labor first. She won, when BaoKou entered the hospital. “But we didn’t think it’s going to be on the same day,” she said of the double delivery. “We just bet who is going to go first.”

When the twins were babies, they cried if they were apart. As children, if one was ill, so was the other. They had special words they shared. They had the same friends. Even their mother would get the two confused. During these pregnancies, they had the same food cravings. “Like sour stuff,” BaoKou said. “It was the same — sour, spicy,” BaoNhia agreed.

JRWTWINBABIES4
Cousins Candra Thao, left, Nadalie Xiong, rest on Monday morning, Nov. 5, 2018, at Community Regional Medical Center.
JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

And “yes,” they said in unison on Monday, they wanted to share a room together when Community Regional offered one on Sunday night. Sitting side by side on a bed, BaoNhia swaddled Candra and BaoKou snuggled Nadalie.

The sisters each had a miscarriage during a first pregnancy, and BaoKou said she leaned on her twin during this one. Nadalie is her first child. BaoNhia has two older daughters. “I had been trying for a while (to have a baby),” BaoKou said. “And then I finally have a baby of my own.”

BaoNhia lives in Clovis and BaoKou in Fresno, but they are seldom apart, often cooking meals together. BaoNhia already has given BaoKou pointers on motherhood: “You’ll be busy.”

And they’ll be busy together. Their babies don’t look alike, but they’ll grow up side-by-side, BaoKou said. “They’re going to be playing around together, seeing each other.”

Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter

