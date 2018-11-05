Nearly 200 acres of marijuana discovered in Merced County. DEA, sheriff investigating

A 194-acre marijuana grow has been discovered on the west side of Merced County and local and federal authorities are on scene, Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Monday at a news conference.
“This is an unprecedented grow and at this time we are actively investigating it,” said Warnke.
The sheriff said search warrant has been authored by the DEA as well as the Merced County Sheriff’s Department for a 194-acre marijuana grow that was discovered on the west side of Merced County.
The grow, located in the area of Hutchins Road and Palm Avenue in Dos Palos, was described by deputies as “one of the biggest marijuana grows ever seen in the Central Valley.”
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Justice, The U.S. DEA, and the United States Attorney’s office are all involved with the investigation, according to Sheriff Vern Warnke.
“We want folks to know that California has marijuana laws. If you abide by those laws, you’ll be free to do what you’re going to do. Merced County has an ordinance pertaining to marijuana, however when 194 acres is planted on the pretense that it’s hemp, it causes some concerns,” Warnke said.
This story is developing.
