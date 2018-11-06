Nunes starts with comfortable lead over Janz in high-profile congressional race

Rep. Devin Nunes holds a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Andrew Janz in the Valley’s premier race in the 2018 general election.

Early results show Nunes up 42,535 votes to Janz’s 31,717.

Janz and Nunes battled under a national spotlight Tuesday, as the House Intelligence Chairman energized his base and emerged as a key villain for Democrats through a year of polarizing moves.

Nunes weaved in and out of key leadership roles on several high-profile investigations, including the House’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He hyped and then produced a memo on that investigation, all the while cementing himself as one of President Donald Trump’s key allies in Congress.

Janz capitalized, mounting a campaign that combined grassroots day-to-day effort with unprecedented national support for a challenger in the district. The 34-year-old first-time candidate has raised a staggering $7 million-plus and grown into a media darling – mostly as a foil to the latest Nunes exploits.

The contest is without question Nunes’ toughest challenge since winning election in 2002. That year, Nunes edged out former Fresno mayor and current Assemblyman Jim Patterson by just four percentage points in the primary before easily securing the newly created and Republican- leaning 22nd District seat.

Nunes’ toughest general-election challenge to date, Otto Lee, received just 38 percent of the vote in 2012.

According to the latest state numbers, the district is 40 percent Republican and 32 percent Democrat.

Janz jumped into the race early and worked to establish himself as the longtime incumbent’s antithesis.

While Nunes waged open war with the media, Janz offered near total access to national, regional and local news reporters.

Janz campaigned in living rooms, high school cafeterias and rodeo parades. Nunes has not held an open town hall meeting since 2010, holding only a few heavily secured, pricey fundraisers in the district over the last year.

But both raised money – a lot of money.

Nunes outdid Janz’s $7 million-plus with more than $10 million raised, making the contest perhaps the richest House race in the country.

The two candidates have thrown millions of dollars at one another in campaign mailers and TV ads alone. Nunes also has thrown six-figure sums at collateral targets, including the state’s gas tax and The Fresno Bee.

Janz has attempted to call out Nunes’ absence from the district as a lapse in his duties, while Nunes has claimed credit for a Republican victory in tax reform.

The two candidates have not yet met, as Nunes declined or simply ignored any outside attempts to organize forums or debates.

This story will be updated.

