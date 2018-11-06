Costa claiming victory over Heng in 16th Congressional District

Democrat Jim Costa holds an eight-point lead over Republican Elizabeth Heng in the 16th Congressional District, which includes much of the city of Fresno and parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.

Costa had 41,399 votes to Heng’s 35,398 (54 percent to 46 percent) with about 88 percent of precincts reporting.

With votes left to count, Costa claimed victory, citing “the margins that we’ve got in Fresno with more than half the county still out.”

“We win by 63 percent plus here (in Fresno County),” Costa said. “And Madera is almost entirely in and we are usually down there by 15 to 18 percent.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Costa said he expected to do well in Merced County, as well.

At Heng’s election party in downtown Fresno, about a dozen people huddled around a TV watching election updates. The campaign refused to comment until after all of the results were in.

The 14-year incumbent faced a young, first-time candidate in Heng, who left her job as a congressional staffer to return home and challenge Costa. Both candidates are from Fresno.

Costa, who served in the state Legislature for more than two decades before being elected to Congress, has struggled in the previous two midterm elections, starting slow at first before widening his lead as the uncounted mail and provisional ballots are recorded in succeeding days.

In 2014, Costa escaped Republican dairyman Johnny Tacherra’s challenge by less than 2 percentage points. He trounced Tacherra in the 2016 general election, which rallied Democrats eager to vote for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

SHARE COPY LINK Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng remained optimistic about her chances of taking the 16th District seat away from incumbent Jim Costa as early results come in at her elections party at One Putt Broadcasting in downtown Fresno.

In 2010, Costa beat now-state Sen. Andy Vidak, a Republican, by just over 3 percent.

The latest voter registration figures for the district were 44 percent Democrat, 25 percent Republican and 31 percent no-party preference.

The two candidates have led a relatively civil campaign, appearing at several local candidate forums and participating in two televised debates.

This was largely due to Costa’s relaxed campaigning style, as Heng has gone for blood through nearly around-the-clock social media attacks and progressively nasty campaign ads – including one featuring a Costa lookalike wearing high-heeled boots referred to as “(House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi’s shoes.”

Costa fought back at times, digging up Heng’s spotty voting record and attempting to portray her as a Washington insider and blind Trump supporter. But he mostly stuck to his record – specifically funding procurements for major water, highway, education and veterans projects across the central San Joaquin Valley.

Heng did what she could to poke holes in this record, saying Costa’s inaction was at fault for the Valley’s continued water, immigration and education problems.

Costa raised about $1.57 million to Heng’s $1 million as of mid-October.

With Democrats gaining control of the House, Costa could be in line for committee and sub-committee chairmanships. He is the third-ranking member on both the Natural Resources and Ag committees, so chairmanship is unlikely there. But he may chair the Water, Power and Oceans subcommittee, as well as the Livestock and Foreign Ag subcommittee.

Previous coverage