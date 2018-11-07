Nearly 80,000 ballots still need processing in Stanislaus County

With several races hanging in the balance, including the battle for the 10th Congressional District seat, nearly 80,000 ballots in Stanislaus County still need processing, Registrar of Voters Lee Lundrigan reported Wednesday night.

The elections office has “more than 67,000 timely received vote by mail ballots remaining to be process,” according to a press release.

With a little more than 1,300 votes separating Congressional candidates Jeff Denham, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Josh Harder, it could be weeks before an outcome is determined.

The elections office has until Dec. 6 to certify the election.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In addition to the mail-in ballots, there are “11,000 provisional ballots, 700 conditional and more than 1,300 miscellaneous ballots” that also require “examination,” the release stated.

The latest results, posted at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday morning, shows voter turnout at 32.28 percent. However, that could almost double by the time all the ballots are counted.

The Harder-Denham race will be decided by voters in Stanislaus County and parts of San Joaquin County.

DEMOCRACY MATTERS Elections bring out a lot of noise. Good and bad. At The Modesto Bee, we hold local elected officials accountable and we uncover the truth. Support the kind of local journalism you only get from The Modesto Bee with a digital subscription. Click to subscribe

According to The Record of Stockton, there are still thousands of votes to be tabulated in San Joaquin County, although it’s not known how many involving the Harder-Denham race.

Denham has 50.6 percent of the vote, and Harder 49.4 percent.

In Stanislaus County, 79,.996 ballots had been counted. There were 247,833 voters eligible to vote.

Other races too close to call is the Turlock mayoral race, where Amy Bublak holds a 678-vote lead over Brad Bates.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.