Carbajal says U.S. has ‘gun violence crisis,’ calls for action after California mass shooting

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that left 13 dead, Congressman Salud Carbajal called on Congress to “act now to pass meaningful reforms to save lives and prevent future tragedies.”

The shooting happened Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar & Grill, which is popular with California Lutheran University students, according to the Associated Press. The bar is also close to other universities including Pepperdine, California State University Channel Islands and Moorpark College.

Carbajal, who noted that he once taught at a California Lutheran program, said in a statement released by his office that it was “devastating to hear Cal Lutheran students were involved.”

Eleven people were killed inside the bar, as well as Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was the first officer to enter the bar, the Associated Press reported. The gunman, identified as Ian David Long, apparently took his life following the attack, according to the Associated Press.





“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire community in this time of unimaginable pain,” Carbajal said in the statement. “I am incredibly grateful to Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Helus, who exhibited instinctual bravery and sacrifice during this dangerous shooting and ultimately lost his life.”

The mass shooting came just short of two weeks after 11 people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It is clear that we have a gun violence crisis,” Carbajal said.