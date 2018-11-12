Highway 101 reopens in Woolsey Fire area

Highway 101 has reopened between Agoura Hills and Calabasas, according to Caltrans District 7.

The highway was closed early Friday morning due to the Woolsey Fire, which broke out in Simi Valley on Thursday. The blaze quickly spread, threatening Malibu and other communities, and jumping Highway 101 in three places, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Kevin Kurker first announced the reopening during a Sunday morning press conference. While the highway remained closed through Sunday evening, it was open by 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from Caltrans. The agency began reopening the highway late Sunday night.

Caltrans noted that offramps in the area from Reyes Adobe Road in Agoura Hills to Valley Circle Boulevard in Calabasas are still closed.

6:50am update: US-101 open but all offramps are closed frm Valley Circle Bl to Reyes Adobe Rd.; PCH (SR- 1) closed frm Sunset Bl to Wood Rd.; Topanga Canyon Bl (SR-27) closed frm Mulholland Dr to PCH. SR-23 closed from Potrero Rd to PCH. — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 12, 2018

So far, the Woolsey Fire has burned 91,572 acres, killed two people and destroyed 177 homes as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 20 percent contained.





The smaller Hill Fire blaze, which began in Ventura County between Camarillo and Newbury Park on Thursday, has burned 4,531 acres and is 75 percent contained as of Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.