Fresno police arrest suspect in high-profile 2017 murder of pregnant woman

A man suspected of taking part in the shooting death of a young Fresno mother in 2017 has been arrested on an investigative warrant, police said.
Gabriel Garza, 20, was booked into the Fresno County Jail just before midnight Nov. 8. Garza is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He is a suspect in the murder of Amber Baker, who was six weeks pregnant when she was shot inside her apartment near Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue on Feb. 26, 2017. She was 20.
“Garza was arrested on an investigative warrant involving Amber Baker,” Lt. David Madrigal said Sunday afternoon in an email. “He has not been charged for the crime; however, investigators are continuing to follow up with the case.”
During a news conference a month after Baker’s death, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer identified Garza as a suspect. Two other men – Baker’s apparent boyfriend Isaac Razo and Jonathan Guizar – were identified as suspects in the same murder. Police have not announced further arrests.
Fresno police had later also put out an arrest warrant for Garza’s mother, Amy Marie Garza, who was believed to be hiding her son.
Baker had a 4-month-old son when she died. The night she was killed, she had invited friends to a central Fresno apartment she shared with her sister Cassie and three other women. Her sister told The Bee in 2017 that she left the apartment after an argument with Baker and that Baker was killed sometime later.
Fresno County Jail records show Garza is being held on a bail of at least $118,500. A bail amount was not set for the murder charge. Jail records also show Garza is being held on an out-of-state warrant. According to court records, Garza had previously appeared in court on 2016 DUI charges. In early 2017, he failed to appear in court and a warrant for his arrest was later issued on March 12, 2017 – days after Dyer had identified him as a suspect.
Baker’s death drew national and international attention as police searched for the suspects in Baker’s death. An online Crime Stopper alert for Garza’s arrest was still active on Sunday.
