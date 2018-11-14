Zacky Farms files for bankruptcy, owes creditors more than $50M

Two weeks after announcing it was shutting down its poultry operation, Zacky Farms has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The family-run turkey processor’s in the process of closing down factories in Fresno and Stockton, plus Los Angeles corporate offices.

In a Oct. 26 letter to state and local officials, the company stated it was trying to secure financing to keep doors open, but wasn’t successful, resulting in about 650 layoffs of workers.

The plants’ operations are closing down in phases with a complete shutdown expected by Jan. 19.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Zacky listed between $50 million to $100 million in debt, according its bankruptcy filing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. It also reported between $50 million to $100 million in estimated assets.

The company lists between 200 to 999 creditors. The largest creditor is Western Milling in Goshen, one of the San Joaquin Valley’s leading feed suppliers. Western Milling is owed $8.3 million.

Also owed money is Cuddy Farms in Ontario, Canada, a global leader in turkey eggs and poults. Zacky owes the turkey farmers $1.2 million.

Zacky officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Lillian Zacky, whose father-in-law Sam founded the company in 1928 in Los Angeles, is listed in the bankruptcy documents as the company’s managing member.

Lillian Zacky was part of the team that lifted the company out of bankruptcy in 2013. At the time, Zacky’s debt was estimated at $50 million to $100 million. Record high feed prices were taking a toll on the company. It was spending about $1.8 million weekly to feed 2.5 million turkeys and chickens.

Although Zacky officials have said they tried to provide the workers as much notice as possible before deciding to shut down, at least one former employee has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the company failed to give workers the required notice.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fresno, laid off employee Karen Vance said the company violated the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act., also known as WARN. The act requires that companies issuing a mass layoff or are closing must provide employees 60 days advance notice of their terminations.

Vance’s lawyer, Jahan Sagafi of Outten & Golden, in San Francisco is asking a federal judge to certify the lawsuit as a class-action, allowing the employment law firm to represent the other employees as a single class.

The lawsuit also alleges that Zacky failed to pay Vance and other workers: “their respective wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay and accrued vacation for 60 days following their respective terminations and failed to make the pension and 401k contributions and provide employee benefits under ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act), other than health insurance for 60 days from and after the dates of their respective terminations.”

Zacky officials, in their Oct. 26 letter to state and local officials, said they couldn’t give workers advance notice because it might jeopardize their ability to secure financing. As a result, the company is seeking an exemption to the WARN Act requirement.

“Please take notice that Zacky is attempting to provide as much notice as possible.” the letter stated.

“In the preceding months, Zacky has been actively seeking capital which, if obtained, would have enabled Zacky to avoid or postpone the closure of the Zacky plants and Zacky’s management reasonably and in good faith believed that giving notice while these efforts were ongoing would have precluded Zacky from obtaining the requisite capital to avoid the closures. “