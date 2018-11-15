Flawed bullet train planning adding billions to cost, years to schedule, says audit

California’s embattled high-speed rail project has been beset by “flawed decision making and poor contract management” that have led to billions of dollars in cost overruns and significant delays in construction in the San Joaquin Valley, according a report issued Thursday by state Auditor Elaine Howle.

Howle’s audit, requested earlier this year by the state Legislature, is a sharp critique of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, the agency tasked with planning and developing the state’s bullet-train system.

Among its key findings is that the authority, in an effort to beat the clock on a federal deadline for spending stimulus grant funds, awarded a contract for its first construction segment in the Valley long before it had finished planning, acquired enough land or fully assessed other potential risks to cost and schedule.

“Despite being aware of risks associated with beginning construction before completing critical planning tasks, the Authority began construction in 2013 – a decision that has led to contract changes, project delays and cost overruns,” the report states.

The audit also takes the authority to task for significant lapses in its ability to oversee its contractors and consultants, reviewing invoices and approving changes to billions of dollars in construction and consultant contracts.

“Contract changes have resulted in significant time delays, and the Authority has had to continually extend expected completion dates, …” the report added. “Cost overruns for three active Central Valley projects reached $600 million in June 2018, and the Authority estimates an additional $1.6 billion to complete them.”

More than three-quarters of the change orders issued for construction in the Valley – about 120 miles of the rail route from Madera to Bakersfield – were initiated not by the contractors, but by the authority itself.

Earlier this year, the rail agency estimated that the cost at $77.3 billion to build its initial 520-mile phase from San Francisco to Los Angeles by way of Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley.

But before beginning any additional construction beyond the three contracts already in progress, the audit calls for the authority to set up firm requirements “before executing its next construction contract to prevent avoidable cost overruns and project delays.”

Other recommendations include providing detailed quarterly reports to the state Legislature on progress of construction in the Valley, and hiring additional state employees rather than consultants to monitor contract compliance and hold contractors accountable for their performance.

This story will be updated.