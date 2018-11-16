Two men arrested after report of man impersonating sheriff’s deputy

Two men have been arrested after Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered law enforcement uniforms at a home in Atwater on Thursday, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Supervised Release Team discovered Jeremiah Foster, 24 of Winton, to be in possession of Merced County Sheriff and Atwater Police Department uniforms, according to a news release.
Authorities discovered the uniforms after receiving information that a white adult male was impersonating a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy in the 1100 block of Kelso Drive in Atwater.
Foster was wearing one of the uniforms and had a replica firearm that had been altered to look real at the time of his arrest, authorities said. Foster was also found to be in possession of two replica firearms, a law enforcement tactical belt, a crossbow and a replica tin badge, according to the release.
Foster is currently on probation and wears an electronic monitor out of San Joaquin County.
Deputies arrested Foster on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, altering and possession of a replica firearm and possession of a dagger, according to the news release.
Authorities identified the second suspect as Denero Waters, 47 of Atwater. Waters lives with Foster and was arrested for a probation violation, according to the news release.
Deputies are investigating how Foster and Waters come into possession of the uniforms, and if they have any connection to recently reported cases of impersonation.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7554. Tips can remain anonymous.
