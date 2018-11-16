Naked man allegedly tried to assault Morro Bay police. They pulled out a stun gun

Morro Bay police arrested a naked Atascadero man early Friday and stunned him with a Taser after he allegedly tried to assault officers while intoxicated.

Officers observed James Forte, 49, allegedly running in the roadway naked about 2 a.m. on the 2100 block of Main Street, according to a Morro Bay Police Department news release.

Forte allegedly approached the police vehicle in an aggressive manner and began pounding on it while yelling at an officer.

An additional officer arrived on scene to try to calm Forte, who then allegedly began to assault the officer. A third officer came to the scene to assist and stunned Forte with a Taser to subdue him, the release said.

Forte was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be medically cleared, police said, as he was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.

Forte remains in jail as of Friday afternoon; he’s being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.