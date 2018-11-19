Modesto girl, 3, shot in foot. Parents, who said it was a drive-by, face charges.

A 3-year-old Modesto girl was treated locally for a gunshot wound Sunday night, then flown to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera.
At about 11:15 p.m., emergency dispatch got a call of a child hit in the foot during a drive-by shooting, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday morning. The incident was on the 1900 block of Chelsea Avenue, northwest of Tully Road and West Briggsmore Avenue.
The parents were driving their daughter to a hospital when police intercepted them. Medical responders put the child in an ambulance and treated her while making the rest of the trip. From the hospital, she was flown to Madera for further treatment. Her wound was not considered life-threatening.
Officers who questioned the child’s mother and father found a lot of inconsistencies in their stories, Bear said. Ultimately, the father, 23-year-old Mitchell Digiore, was arrested.
“We don’t believe he shot the child,” Bear said. The evidence points to the little girl having picked up the weapon and accidentally discharged it.
Digiore faces charges of willful harm or injury to a child, criminal storage of a firearm, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and felony probation violation. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
The child’s mother, 25-year-old Brittany Powell, faces charges of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment, Bear said. Instead of being immediately arrested, though, she had a District Attorney’s Office complaint filed against her, which allowed her to accompany her daughter to the Madera hospital.
