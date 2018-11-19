Yosemite’s Tioga and Glacier Point roads closing due to weather

Tioga and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday ahead of expected winter storms, Yosemite officials announced Monday.
Officials said “this is not necessarily a seasonal closure” and the roads will reopen as weather and road conditions permit.
Storms are expected in the Yosemite area through the Thanksgiving weekend.
Yosemite is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park.
Tioga Road (Highway 120 East) passes over the Sierra Nevada. Glacier Point Road branches off Highway 41 at Chinquapin and ends at Glacier Point.
Roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures. Motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in Yosemite during the winter months.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions in Yosemite, call 209-372-0200.
