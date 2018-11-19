Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian in Merced, police said

A Livingston man who allegedly left the scene in his van after fatally striking a pedestrian has been arrested, Merced police said Monday.
A 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was killed about 11:30 p.m. Thursday while sitting in the roadway near Yosemite Avenue and G Street, officers said.
Police said Monday they arrested 36-year-old Narkesh Kumar in connection with the fatal hit-and-run. Witnesses told police the man in the road was struck by a white van that sustained front-end damage.
Kumar was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, police said. He’s held in lieu of $80,000 in bail, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Merced Police Department traffic division at 209-388-7719. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
