Suspect in chase that led to deputy’s death has long history of DUI convictions

The DUI suspect in a chase that led to the death of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday night was out of jail on his own recognizance awaiting prosecution on his most recent case, authorities said Monday.
Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza, 45, was driving Code 3, with his lights and sirens activated, to assist deputies in pursuit of the suspect, when he crashed into a traffic signal pole in the southeast corner of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue.
Hinostroza, a 19-year veteran of the department, died upon impact, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson.
A witness to the crash was on the phone with 911 dispatchers as the pursuing deputies and others who were responding to assist closed in on the suspect — 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez, 30 — behind a church in Modesto.
“We don’t know yet the cause of this accident ... (but) let’s refocus on the criminal, the guy with five prior DUIs, currently facing a felony DUI case, had served prison time, and yet he is still out in our community, on our streets, impaired,” Christianson said.
Christianson gave this account of what occurred:
At 9:49 p.m,. dispatch received a report of a man, later determined to be Carrillo-Gonzalez, passed out in a silver Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Oakdale and Patterson roads in Riverbank.
Two Riverbank deputies responded and a pursuit ensued as the suspect drove west on Patterson, failing to yield to the deputies’ lights and sirens.
During the pursuit the suspect was traveling between 50 and 80 mph, swerving into the opposing traffic lanes and running stop signs.
At 9:52 p.m., Hinostroza pushed a button on the computer in his 2009 Crown Victoria that indicated to dispatch he was en route to assist on the call.
Six minutes later, dispatch received a call that a deputy had crashed at Claribel and Terminal. Hinostroza was eastbound on Claribel at a yet to be determined speed when he crashed.
At 10:01, the suspect’s Cadillac ran over spike strips set up by deputies at Claus Road and Sylvan Avenue.
Driving on rims, Carrillo Gonzalez continued south until the vehicle stopped at Fine Avenue and Cambrooke Court. He got out and allegedly began fighting with deputies, who used a bean bag gun to subdue him.
“Our deputy sheriffs did everything they could to make sure some innocent family was not killed for this credible threat .. and in the process one of my deputy sheriffs was killed,” Christianson said. “Where does it end and when does it stop? When are we going to hold criminals accountable for their conduct and behavior? If (Carrillo-Gonzalez) was still in state prison Deputy Tony Hinostroza would still be alive.”
Carrillo-Gonzalez was sentenced to two-years in prison in April 2016 for a felony DUI conviction in which he admitted to three prior DUIs, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
He entered prison with 480 days of pre-sentencing credits for his time served in county jail while awaiting adjudication and was released in May 2017, according to Terri Hardy , spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
In May of this year he was again arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
That case is pending and Carrillo-Gonzalez was out of jail on his own recognizance when he was arrested Sunday.
He has not yet been charged in connection with that incident but he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony evasion, and resisting arrest.
Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran with the department who was hired in 1999.
“During his career, Deputy Hinostroza served as a patrol deputy, K9 handler, Gang Detective, SWAT team member, and Field Training Officer,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. “Hinostroza was a Police Explorer for Ceres Police Department from 1990 until 1992 when he enlisted to serve in the United States Marine Corps until 1996. Hinostroza then worked as a reserve police officer and dispatcher for the city of Waterford before being hired by then-Sheriff Les Weidman.”
Hinostroza is survived by one adult son.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
