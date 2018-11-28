A cross marks the area where a body was found by someone attempting to bury a pet Saturday in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue in Modesto, Calif. The site is pictured on Wednesday November 28, 2018.
A cross marks the area where a body was found by someone attempting to bury a pet Saturday in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue in Modesto, Calif. The site is pictured on Wednesday November 28, 2018. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Body found buried in backyard determined to be male, homicide victim

By Erin Tracy

November 28, 2018 01:24 PM

An autopsy conducted Monday on a body found buried in the backyard of a home in the airport neighborhood concluded the body is that of a man who was the victim of a homicide.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said the man’s cause of death is not being released.

Letras said detectives are following up on multiple tips and leads regarding the case but the man has not yet been positively identified.

On Saturday a resident in the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue discovered the decomposing body while digging in the backyard to bury a pet that recently died.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also email tips at www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704,” plus the message, and be eligible for a cash reward.

