Body found buried in backyard determined to be male, homicide victim

An autopsy conducted Monday on a body found buried in the backyard of a home in the airport neighborhood concluded the body is that of a man who was the victim of a homicide.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said the man’s cause of death is not being released.
Letras said detectives are following up on multiple tips and leads regarding the case but the man has not yet been positively identified.
On Saturday a resident in the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue discovered the decomposing body while digging in the backyard to bury a pet that recently died.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.
Anonymous tips may be made by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also email tips at www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704,” plus the message, and be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments