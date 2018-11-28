Modesto Target employee faces embezzlement charges, admits to big haul, police say

An employee of the Target store on McHenry Avenue faces charges of embezzlement from the nation’s eighth-largest retailer, Modesto police reported.
Jeanette Trujillo, 32, has worked for the company 12 years. The store’s loss-prevention staff discovered the theft and estimated Trujillo had taken several thousand dollars in merchandise, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
The suspect was interviewed and admitted to taking, by her own estimate, $57,000 in property over the years, Bear said. Primarily, the items were clothing and personal hygiene products.
Information was not immediately available Wednesday morning on whether Trujillo allegedly kept all the items or sold or gave some to others. But after talking with the arresting officer, Bear said in an email, “She brought a large amount of items back to loss prevention. She wasn’t able to return everything because some of the items were consumables.”
Trujillo did not show up in the Stanislaus County Jail in-custody report Wednesday morning.
Comments