With arrival of series of storms, Yosemite closes two roads for winter season

In this Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, a sign indicates a road closure for visitors into Yosemite Valley on Wawona Road at the intersection with Glacier Point Road into Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park. With the arrival of a series of winter storms, Glacier Point Road closed for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Fresno Bee file Silvia Flores