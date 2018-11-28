With arrival of series of storms, Yosemite closes two roads for winter season

With the arrival of Wednesday’s winter storm, Yosemite National Park has closed Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road for the season.
Both roads close annually based on weather and road conditions.
Tioga Road is closed from the Crane Flat junction to the park boundary at Tioga Pass, about 5 miles west of Lee Vining and Interstate 395.
Glacier Point Road is closed at Yosemite Ski and Snow Board Area.
The series of winter storms is expected to continue through the weekend, the park said in a news release.
Drivers are cautioned to be ready for winter conditions and potential delays on roads.
