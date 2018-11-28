Does internet and social media backlash bother Dak Prescott?

Man shot son during Thanksgiving fight over Colin Kaepernick, NFL kneeling, per report

By Peter Dawson

November 28, 2018 02:11 PM

Thanksgiving get-togethers can often lead to heated family debates — and politics are often at the root of those confrontations.

One example in North Carolina turned violent, according to a report from TMZ.

51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid had invited family members over to his home last Thursday.

At some point, his two sons began arguing about NFL players, including ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who have taken a knee during the national anthem as a method of protesting social injustices.

Eventually, the father allegedly decided the only way he could intervene was with his shotgun.

Jorge told one of his sons to leave the house. He then threw a water bottle that hit his father in the face.

The commotion also led to Jorge pulling the trigger of his gun.

The shot fired from his weapon hit his son in the hand and the leg, but did not cause any serious injuries.

The movement has been hotly-debated within NFL circles.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have taken a hard-line stance on the topic.

However, players across the league have expressed opposite sentiments.

The issue has become a lightning round for people from all parts of the political spectrum, including President Donald Trump. It has also been discussed by prominent politicians from Texas including Senator Ted Cruz and congressman Beto O’Rourke.

