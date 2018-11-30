Philanthropist steps up, replaces stolen sheriff’s rescue team gear

Members of a Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team are back in business after a local philanthropist came to the rescue when $7,000 of their gear was stolen in Turlock last week.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said former Pelco CEO David McDonald kicked in $7,000 so that three members of the team could replace their gear. The equipment was taken when the three were on their way to help search for the remains of those who died in the Camp Fire in Paradise, the worst wildfire in state history.

The team stopped at a restaurant in Turlock and were inside for about 30 minutes. When they returned to their SUV, they discovered that two windows in the vehicle were broken and the gear was missing.

Sheriff Margaret Mims and team members thanked McDonald for his help, said Botti.