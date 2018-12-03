Teen was waiting for school bus when he was struck by a car. He’s in critical

A 17-year-old boy was struck by a car while waiting for the school bus in rural Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A van possibly traveling at high speeds south on Road 25, north of Avenue 10 southwest of Madera, at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning reportedly hit a puddle and hydroplaned, Madera CHP Officer Gregorio Rodriguez said.
The vehicle left the roadway and hit the boy, who was thrown about 100 feet, Rodriguez said. The vehicle continued off the road striking several trees.
The boy suffered major lower body injuries, including broken bones. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with the critical but not life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.
No one else was transported for injuries.
The name of the driver wasn’t immediately available Monday.
This story will be updated later today.
