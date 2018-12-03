SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Monday morning just after 10:30 a.m., following weeks of delays.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Vandenberg

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 03, 2018 10:39 AM

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday morning after weeks of delays.

The launch, which happened shortly after 10:30 a.m., was originally scheduled for Nov. 19, Noozhawk reported.

The launch was delayed multiple times due to inclement weather and to conduct more inspections before takeoff.

The rocket went vertical on the launch pad Sunday night, and “vehicle and weather are a go ahead of today’s launch window,” SpaceX tweeted.

The rocket carried 64 small satellites into orbit for customers all over the world, according to a news release from SpaceX. That includes universities and startups from countries including the United States, South Korea, Kazakhstan and India.

