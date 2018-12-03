UC Berkeley, conservative groups reach deal in speech suit

FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, a leaflet is seen stapled to a message board near Sproul Hall on the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California, Berkeley has agreed to consider changes to its policy on major campus events as part of a settlement in a lawsuit over student access to conservative speakers. The university and one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, the Young America’s Foundation, announced the settlement on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, but disagreed on its scope. Ben Margot, File AP Photo