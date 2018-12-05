Bush casket arrives at National Cathedral for funeral service

The casket of former president George H.W. Bush made its way from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda past the White House and to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2018 for the funeral service.
By
Up Next
The casket of former president George H.W. Bush made its way from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda past the White House and to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2018 for the funeral service.
By

California

U.S. Navy sailor from Fresno serves as pallbearer at President Bush’s funeral

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 05, 2018 09:08 PM

A U.S. Navy sailor from Fresno was one of the pallbearers for President George H.W. Bush’s funeral Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Caleb Harrington of Fresno, part of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, called it a “surreal experience.”

“I got to stand inside the Foyer of the Capitol Rotunda with President Bush as we’re waiting to bring him down the steps,” Harrington told The Bee Wednesday in a phone interview from the nation’s capital. “That was a very surreal moment to just stand there, thinking that there’s a president laying in front of me right now and I’m about to carry him down the steps.”

Harrington, 25 and a member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard since 2017, has been part of a high-profile funeral before.

MCCAIN FAREWELL 36.JPG
At the memorial services for Senator John McCain on Sept. 1, 2018, U.S. Navy sailor Caleb Harrington of Fresno helped McCain’s wife, Cindy, place a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
RAY WHITEHOUSE NYT

In September, Harrington was at Sen. John McCain’s service and helped his widow, Cindy McCain, lay a wreath at the Vietnam War Memorial.

Harrington said he remembers as a sixth-grader wondering what it would be like to be part of the ceremonial guard at a president’s funeral.

“I actually remember sitting in the living room with my parents watching Ronald Reagan’s funeral (in 2004) thinking, ‘Man, I wonder how you can get to be a part of that detail to carry that casket and fold that flag?” he said. “Sure enough, I put in a lot of hard work and I was blessed enough to be chosen to carry President Bush up and down the Capitol steps and carry his body.”

American Legion Federal Post 509 Honor Guard's Manuel Hernandez reflects on the group honoring the passing of former President George H.W. Bush with a 21-gun salute Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2018 in Fresno.

By

Harrington played football for Central High before graduating in 2011, then played one season at Fresno City College in 2013.

His coaches shared their reaction to seeing a former player on national TV.

HELP LIFT A BURDEN FOR THOSE WHO SERVE

Military families—even those with VA benefits—often face health care bills they can’t pay, raising their risk for depression, substance abuse and suicide.

That’s why we’ve launched The War Within Initiative to abolish millions in military medical debt. Every dollar our readers contribute to RIP Medical Debt, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, forgives $100 in unpaid medical bills.

DONATE NOW

“We here at Fresno City College are so proud that one of our players was chosen to take an active part in the farewell of a great man, George H.W. Bush,” Fresno City coach Tony Caviglia said.

Added Central coach Kyle Biggs, who was a Grizzlies assistant when Harrington played in high school: “Outstanding young man who you always knew was going to grow up to be a great person and do some special things in his life.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  