Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen faces jail time after plea in DUI case

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen pleaded no contest Wednesday to driving while intoxicated charges.

Olsen, a former state Assemblywoman, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charges in Sacramento Superior Court. She was sentenced to two days in jail and three years’ informal probation.

Olsen was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Sept. 12 on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sacramento. A spokesperson for the Sacramento District Attorney’s office said Thursday her blood alcohol level was 0.10. A driver with a 0.08 blood alcohol reading is considered too impaired to safely drive.

According to CHP, Olsen had been driving erratically with her headlights off on Sept. 12. An unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle made the traffic stop. Olsen was arrested at 11:30 p.m. and taken into custody.

Robert Forkner, Olsen’s attorney of Modesto, has said that Olsen’s car, a Mini Cooper, had broken down that day and was taken to a car dealership for repairs. She was driving a loaner car with the headlights off because she was unfamiliar with the vehicle, her attorney said.

Forkner said Olsen had two glasses of wine at a dinner a couple of hours before her arrest.

Olsen, who was a Modesto councilwoman before serving in the Assembly from 2010 to 2016, had no immediate comment Thursday morning. In a text to the Modesto Bee the day after her arrest, Olsen said, “I regret having made this inadvertent, careless mistake.”

