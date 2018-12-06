Teacher who cut student’s hair while singing anthem ‘will not return to her classroom’

A teacher at a charter school in Visalia arrested for apparently brandishing scissors as students fled won’t be coming back to her classroom, the Tulare County Office of Education said Thursday.





Margaret Gieszinger, 52, can be seen in a video cutting a student’s hair while singing the national anthem, then appears to be holding the scissors above her head as students flee.

The cellphone video appears to have been taken by a student and was reportedly posted on Instagram.

Gieszinger is a teacher at University Preparatory High School on the campus of College of the Sequoias community college in Visalia. She was arrested by campus police and booked Wednesday on suspicion of felony child endangerment with her bail set at $100,000, according to The Visalia Times-Delta.

In a statement, the Tulare County Office of Education said “Ms. Gieszinger will not return to to her UPHS classroom.”





The statement said the school and TCOE “are deeply concerned for the students who were subjected to the disturbing behavior in Margaret Giezinger’s class yesterday morning. ... We take very seriously the safety of the students in classrooms and on the COS campus. We move decisively when questions of inappropriate or unprofessional conduct are brought to the attention of UPHS administration. In this instance, we promptly removed Ms. Gieszinger from her classroom and worked closely with the COS Police Department.”

Counselors from the Office of Education’s mental health services program are at the school to support students, the statement said.

The Times-Delta reported that videos posted on social media show a student sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom when the teacher cuts his hair then tosses it behind her — all while loudly singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Gieszinger’s credential was suspended in 2007 and 2016, according to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing.