Watch live stream of memorial for fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

By Alyssa Hodenfield

January 18, 2019 10:42 AM

A hearse carrying the casket of fallen Davis Police officer Natalie Corona is escorted to the UC Davis Pavilion in Davis, Friday, January 18, 2019. Corona was killed in the line of duty Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Davis.
The memorial service for fallen Davis police officer Natalie Corona begins at 11 a.m. in the Pavilion at the ARC at the University of California, Davis. Thousands are expected to attend to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

22-year-old Natalie Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10 while investigating a traffic accident. She was the first officer in the Davis Police Department to die in the line of duty since 1959.

