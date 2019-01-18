Watch live stream of memorial for fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

The memorial service for fallen Davis police officer Natalie Corona begins at 11 a.m. in the Pavilion at the ARC at the University of California, Davis. Thousands are expected to attend to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Watch the live stream below:

22-year-old Natalie Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10 while investigating a traffic accident. She was the first officer in the Davis Police Department to die in the line of duty since 1959.