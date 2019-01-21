‘Women of color...deserve a seat at the table:’ Online reactions to Kamala Harris 2020 bid

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday declared that she was running for president, aiming to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

The former California attorney general made her announcement from her alma mater, Howard University. Long rumored to be considering a run, Harris’ national profile grew in part to her prosecutorial questioning of then-Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris also announced her candidacy on Twitter.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SHARE COPY LINK California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.

Harris’ announcement coincided not only with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but with the anniversary of Shirley Chisholm becoming the first black woman to run for president.

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. Her alma mater Howard University is a federally designated historically black university.

The timing of Kamala Harris' announcement is a nod to the woman who came before her.



47 years ago this week, Shirley Chisholm became the first black woman to ever run for president. pic.twitter.com/eAp34Hpl7w — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 21, 2019

Senator Kamala Harris' campaign will certainly be about a bunch of issues. But her announcing her candidacy on MLK Day and then having a press conference at Howard University illustrates her putting race and her blackness at the center of her bid. That's an interesting choice. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2019

Harris is the second woman of color to announce her candidacy in the 2020 presidential election. She was preceded by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who is of Samoan descent.

Harris grew up in Oakland. Rep. Barbara Lee, the Democratic congresswoman who represents Oakland, expressed excitement for Harris’ announcement, saying that “women of color, especially African-American women, have been the backbone of the Democratic party” and they “deserve a seat at the table,” in a video tweeted by Politico CA Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci.

Oakland ⁦@RepBarbaraLee⁩ reacts to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ 2020 announcement: “Women of color..deserve a seat at the table.” pic.twitter.com/co1dc3LJwn — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 21, 2019

The senator from California has some decidedly Californian financial supporters, including several media and tech companies, according to Daily Beast reporter Thor Benson, who compiled a list of top donors.

Here are Kamala Harris' top donors. Media company, university, tech company, media company, law firm, talent agency, tech company, tech company. pic.twitter.com/3zwSenVJ7k — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 21, 2019

Harris is widely considered a top tier Democratic presidential candidate, amidst a field that includes or could include Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand, former Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden.

I want a one-two punch of Beto-Kamala or Kamala-Beto. And for that scenario to play out in any formation for 16 years. — Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) January 21, 2019

My biggest regret is that I cannot vote for all three.



Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand would all be outstanding presidents, so if each gets elected 2 terms, we’ve got 2020-2044 covered. — Adam Rifkin (@ifindkarma) January 21, 2019

One possible opponent, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, offered some words of encouragement for Harris.

Asked what he thinks of Kamala Harris announcing her candidacy on MLK Day, Cory Booker was uncharacteristically succinct: “Kamala is a dear friend of mine, and I wish her well.” — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 21, 2019

With the presidential announcement also came some confusion over how to correctly pronounce Harris’ first name.

#blessed that we live in an age in which we have reason to hear everyone mispronounce "Kamala" — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) January 21, 2019

Though Harris announcement was eagerly anticipated by many Democrats, her record as former California attorney general left others feeling cold.

Kamala Harris made her career by locking up Black people in the Bay Area. Her track record consists of terrorizing Black communities through the prison industrial complex. She then became the top cop of California. Her track record consists of rampant anti-Blackness. — #HellaBlackPodcast (@BlakeDontCrack) January 21, 2019

This is exactly what the ongoing debate about Sen. Kamala Harris will be and the question is will her base be strong enough to overcome the division. https://t.co/SM4ZTmWsgY — Lincoln Anthony Blades (@lincolnablades) January 21, 2019

Harris, whose campaign slogan is “For the People,” isn’t shying away from her background as San Francisco’s district attorney and as the state’s top cop.

SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Kamala Harris addresses America's need to change its system of policing and focus on training and "implicit bias" in law enforcement, speaking at a town hall meeting in Sacramento on Thursday.

Some felt her background as a prosecutor could be a strength as Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign continues.

Trump has not yet weighed in on Harris’ candidacy.

Harris is set to hold a campaign rally in Oakland in six days, leading journalists and political strategists to speculate about the crowd size.