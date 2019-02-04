Plane crashes into Super Bowl party at California home, leaving five dead, police say

Tony Tomminelli recalled hearing a loud noise before a plane crashed into his neighbor’s home as they hosted a Super Bowl party and left five dead in California.
“I walked outside and I look up and I just see debris flying everywhere,” the man told ABC7. “Part of a plane, which I guess eventually was the motor, flew down into the garage like a torpedo — just hit the garage and blew up.”
Police say it was around 1:45 p.m. when a small plane slammed into a home in Yorba Linda, which is located outside of Los Angeles, according to The Orange County Register. The homeowners, the pilot and two other people died in the fiery accident, police say.
Police have not yet revealed their identities.
Lori Stockstill said she knew something was awry before the twin-engine plane nosedived into her usually peaceful neighborhood.
“I heard the sound of an engine getting closer,” Stockstill told The Orange County Register, “then I heard a ‘pop, pop.’”
Jared Bocachica, another neighbor, told KTLA5 that he witnessed the moments leading up to the shocking collision.
“The plane blew up about 100 feet off of the ground,” he told KTLA5. “The plane blew up in the sky.
“I come out (and) it’s raining plane parts from the sky,” he continued. “The plane didn’t hit and scatter, it blew up and hit the house.”
News of the crash spread quickly online, where users shared their own images and videos of the aftermath. The images show different parts of the plane strewn across the neighborhood.
In an interview with The Orange County Register, Tomminelli said he “heard a faint, ‘help me,’” coming from inside the home after the crash. But the man, who was preparing food outside for his own Super Bowl party, said he couldn’t get inside of the fiery house to help because the smoke was too thick.
“I was terrified,” Tomminelli told The Orange County Register. “It was horrible.”
“It may take up to one year to get a full report into the cause of the deadly crash,” according to ABC7.
