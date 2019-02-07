Vigil held for 5 killed when plane hits California home

Hundreds of people have gathered in a candlelight ceremony to remember five people killed when a small plane crashed into a Southern California home.
The vigil was held Thursday night in a schoolyard in Yorba Linda.
A Cessna piloted by 75-year-old Antonio Pastini of Gardnerville, Nevada broke up Sunday and debris crashed into a Yorba Linda home where a family had gathered to watch the Super Bowl.
Pastini was on his way home after visiting his daughter and granddaughter.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The home burst into flames. Killed were the homeowners, 85-year-old Roy Lee Anderson and his 68-year-old wife, Dahlia Anderson, along with their daughter-in-law, 48-year-old Stacie Lever of Corona, and a son-in-law, 58-year-old Donald Elliott of Norco.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments