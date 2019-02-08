Snowbound California guests freed after 5 days at lodge

This Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 photo from video by Joel Keeler shows vehicles buried in the parking lot of the snowed-in Montecito Sequoia Lodge in Kings Canyon National Park in California's Sierra Nevada. More than 120 visitors and staff who became snowbound in the Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed. The U.S. Forest Service says snow trapped the guests and staff at the lodge starting Sunday following a storm. They couldn't get out until Thursday night, Feb. 7, 2019. (Joel Keeler via AP) Joel Keeler AP