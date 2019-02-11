California

How much snow is there in Tahoe? Big rigs are hauling it away at this ski resort

By David Caraccio

February 11, 2019 10:38 AM

Squaw Valley saw 52 inches, or more than 4 feet, of new snow fall in 48 hours on February 9, 2019. With 136 inches so far in February, the resort has nearly double the average snowfall for February (76 inches). Season total is 393 inches.
As Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows closed Sunday due to high avalanche danger and the ski resort prepared the mountain terrain for re-opening, 18-wheel big rigs were hauling away huge loads of snow.

The resort reported it received 52 inches of new snow, or more than 4 feet, in the past 48 hours. There’s been 136 inches of accumulation so far in February, nearly double the average snowfall for the month (76 inches).

“We do take snow off the premises in these really big snow cycles,” said Alex Spychalsky, public relations coordinator at Squaw Valley. “We did it a lot in 2016-17, and even last March, just so we can preserve our parking spaces.”

A video from the resort shows bull dozers and trucks removing enormous piles of snow.

Spychalsky did not immediately know the off-resort destination of all that excess snow.

So far, the 2018-2019 snow total has hit 393 inches at Squaw Valley. There is more than three times as much snow as there was on the same day last season, the resort reported.

Other Sierra ski resorts are reporting snow accumulation well over last year, as well.

