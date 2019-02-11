How much snow is there in Tahoe? Big rigs are hauling it away at this ski resort

Watch big rigs haul snow away as Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows digs out after 4 feet falls in 48 hours

Squaw Valley saw 52 inches, or more than 4 feet, of new snow fall in 48 hours on February 9, 2019. With 136 inches so far in February, the resort has nearly double the average snowfall for February (76 inches). Season total is 393 inches.