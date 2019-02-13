Dos Palos officer killed in police shooting in Merced, neighbors say

The man killed Tuesday night in an officer-involved shooting in Merced was a Dos Palos police officer, according to neighbors and property records.
Merced County Sheriff’s deputies and Merced police officers were called to a chaotic scene Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lopes Avenue, where there was an officer-involved shooting, authorities confirmed.
The officer was 46-year-old Johnny Mathis, a longtime veteran of law enforcement who had a checkered past, according to multiple sources.
Neighbors confirmed a Dos Palos police officer named John was killed, and property records show the address was tied to Johnny Mathis as of at least October 2018.
Law enforcement officials had no official comment. Dos Palos police referred all specific question about Mathis to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, which is leading the investigation.
District Attorney Kimberly Lewis said her office would release a statement Wednesday.
Mathis was hired by the sheriff’s office in March 1996 and left in 2010. Former Dos Palos Police Chief Barry Mann brought Mathis on in 2014, according to Merced Sun-Star archives.
Police and deputies on Tuesday night followed Mathis in a non-patrol car to a home on Lopes Avenue before he crashed the car into a garage, according to neighbors who witnessed it.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Mann confirmed the man who has been reported dead was an officer. He would not confirm it was Mathis but spoke about the officer.
“He did a lot of good things for the (department) during a tough time,” Mann said.
Family members in the home declined to comment to the Merced Sun-Star.
A neighbor near the home on Lopes, Kathy Hurtado, said she had just finished a walk through the neighborhood when she saw several patrol cars and what she described as a SWAT vehicle following the car. Police told several neighbors to go inside, she said.
Officers were speaking with the man saying phrases like “don’t do this” and “we know it’s tough,” Hurtado said.
“It’s scary,” she said. “We hear (police) chasing people off (Highway) 140 but never thought anything like this would happen here.”
Mathis was investigated in 2010 for an on-duty allegation of domestic violence. He eventually was charged with a misdemeanor and removed from his job. He was accused of pushing his wife, a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Department, on May 26, 2010. Both Mathis and his wife denied the allegation, authorities said.
This story will be updated.
