Cal Poly fraternity suspended for underage drinking — and push-ups

Another fraternity is in hot water after violating Cal Poly’s anti-hazing policy.

A university investigation found that the chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity engaged in hazing activities in which pledges were quizzed on fraternity history and then were required to do push-ups as punishment for incorrect answers, university spokeswoman Cynthia Lambert said in an email to The Tribune.

Separately, the fraternity also held events during its pledging process at which minors had access to alcohol, Lambert said.

As a result of the investigation, which was conducted by Cal Poly’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, the chapter was suspended through the spring 2019 quarter and placed on probation through spring 2020, as was first reported by the campus-based Mustang News.

Chapter leadership is required to complete educational training on risk management, and the chapter must abide by any sanctions issued by its national headquarters, Lambert said.

This is the third Cal Poly fraternity to be sanctioned for hazing this school year.

Cal Poly’s chapter of the Sigma Pi fraternity was suspended in January due to accusations of hazing and underage drinking.

In October, the university disaffiliated the Asian-interest Lambda Phi Epsilon fraternity for two years after an investigation determined pledges were forced to participate in unsafe activities, including knuckle push-ups and late-night ocean submersion.

Hazing is defined by Cal Poly as a method of initiation or pre-initiation into a student organization or student body likely to cause serious bodily injury and “physical harm, personal degradation or disgrace resulting in physical or mental harm” to any former, current or prospective student.