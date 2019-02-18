Police investigate after 3 shot, killed inside Calif. home

Authorities say three people were shot and killed inside a large home in a Los Angeles suburb Monday.
Police tell KTLA that detectives were investigating the case as a robbery and homicide.
Officer Sal Ramirez says the victims were found around 4 p.m. inside a home in Porter Ranch, which is about 24 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities did not immediately release the victims' identities.
No suspect information was immediately released.
