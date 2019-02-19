California

3 fatally shot in home in gated Los Angeles community

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 07:23 AM

In this still image taken from Live Air7HD aerial video courtesy of KABC-TV, Los Angeles police officers secure a residence in Porter Ranch, northwest of Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Several people were found dead following reports of gunfire at this home in the upscale gated community. (KABC-TV via AP)
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police have released little information about the investigation into the shooting deaths of three people inside a home in a gated community.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the gunshot victims around 4 p.m. Monday and called police to the residence in the Porter Ranch area of the northwestern San Fernando Valley.

Police have not revealed the identities of those involved.

The shootings occurred in a large two-story home in the Renaissance housing development.

Congressman Brad Sherman lives in Porter Ranch. He tells KTTV he feels safe but when such an incident occurs in a small community "it shakes you up a bit."

