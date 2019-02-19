Los Angeles judge says police records should be public

A Los Angeles judge says police must release records of police shootings and misconduct even if they occurred before a new state transparency law took effect.
The Los Angeles Times says a judge ruled Tuesday in a case brought by the Los Angeles police union.
However, the decision won't take effect until March 1 to give the union time to appeal.
Police unions around the state have gone to court to block public release of some records of shootings, use-of-force, sexual misconduct or dishonest behavior by officers that took place before Senate Bill 1421 took effect in January.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Last week, a Ventura County judge granted a request to temporarily block the release of records while another judge in Contra Costa County denied nearly identical requests from police unions there.
Comments