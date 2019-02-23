California

Tide halts search for San Francisco beach landslide victim

The Associated Press

February 23, 2019 03:09 PM

This photo from video provided by KGO-TV shows rescuers with search dogs trying to find a person who was thought to be buried by a landslide near a San Francisco beach Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. San Francisco Fire Department spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge said two people were walking along the shoreline when a cliff and hill gave way. (KGO-TV via AP)
SAN FRANCISCO

High tide forced the suspension of the search for the body of a woman believed trapped under tons of dirt on a San Francisco beach.

U.S. Park Police took over recovery operations Friday night after San Francisco firefighters called off rescue effort more than three hours after the woman was reported trapped under a landslide on the city's Fort Funston beach.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge. Searchers said they will resume looking for the body when conditions are safe.

Authorities say two women were walking with a dog about halfway on a cliff when a landslide swept them to the beach. Bystanders pulled one woman and the dog to safety.

