Teen gunned down delivering invitations to kid sister’s birthday, California cops say

David Amaro-Poblano had just gotten out of his car in his aunt’s driveway to tell his mom it was time to leave Friday evening when shots rang out from a passing car, The Daily Breeze reported.

The 17-year-old, his girlfriend and his mother had gone to the Gardena, California, home to drop off invitations to his kid sister’s birthday party, according to the publication.

“He ran back towards his vehicle and collapsed,” said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department, The Daily Breeze reported.

Amaro-Poblano, who was shot in the upper torso, later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital, KCAL reported.

Police said Amaro-Poblano had no gang ties, according to the station. It’s not clear whether he was the target or an innocent bystander in the drive-by shooting.

“He was a great guy,” said friend Angel Ballesteros at a vigil Saturday, KCAL reported. “I don’t know why they would do this. He never did anything bad to anybody.”

Ballesteros said Amaro-Poblano “loved his family and soccer.”

Police are seeking any witnesses who saw a “light-colored sedan” heading westbound on 146th Street about 7 p.m., KABC reported.

They asked that anyone with information or tips call detectives Patrick Goodpaster at 310-217-9653 or Mike Nguyen at 310-217-9638, according to the station.