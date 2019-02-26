California

3 people killed in plane crash in Kern County mountains identified

By Associated Press and

Gabby Ferreira

February 26, 2019 07:30 AM

A plane landing in SLO navigates cloudy, breezy weather

A plane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport through a thick layer of clouds and in breezy conditions. The pilot landed on the second pass after aborting the first attempt.
By
Up Next
A plane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport through a thick layer of clouds and in breezy conditions. The pilot landed on the second pass after aborting the first attempt.
By

Authorities have identified the three people who were aboard a private plane that took off from San Luis Obispo and crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains last week, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Those killed were 38-year-old Marina Villavicencio of Yorba Linda; 53-year-old Felipe Plascencia of Whittier and 74-year-old Ruben Piranian of Granada Hills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials found the wreckage of the twin-engine Beechcraft plane on Friday morning. The remains of one occupant were found near the crash site at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that they had recovered the remains of all three occupants.

Much of the plane’s wreckage was under about five feet of snow, the agency said.

The plane flew into San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport about 11 or 11:30 a.m on Thursday and departed about 4 p.m., Craig Piper, deputy airport director, told The Tribune on Friday.

The plane was en route to Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden contributed to this story.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

california

california

local

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  