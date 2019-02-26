California

Modesto Police officer hurt in crash during chase downtown

By Deke Farrow

February 26, 2019 11:48 AM

A Modesto police officer was treated at scene of a crash on the Needham Street overpass after being injured while chasing a suspect.

The police officer was chasing a suspect in the robbery of an Oakdale Road pharmacy when his motorcycle collided with the vehicle being pursued.

While being treated, the officer was conscious and alert, Lt. Ivan Valencia said at the scene. The officer was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Reports indicate the chase has headed north on Highway 99, into Sacramento County.

