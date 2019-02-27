Sun-Maid takes a ‘monumental step,’ moving headquarters from Kingsburg to Fresno

As part of transforming the iconic Sun-Maid brand, the raisin cooperative is relocating its headquarters from Kingsburg to Fresno, where the company was founded more than a century ago.
The new headquarters will be at the southwest corner of Palm and Herndon at 6795 North Palm Avenue. The raisin processing plant will remain in Kingsburg.
The move is expected to take place this summer and will involve more than 100 employees. Harry Overly, Sun-Maid’s chief executive officer and president, said that while Kingsburg has been the home of Sun-Maid for 55 years, it’s time for a change.
“This move marks a monumental step in our progression in terms of talent, culture and innovation,” said Overly in a statement. “Everyone knows Sun-Maid’s iconic red box, and we all have special memories growing up with these raisins in tow. With an expanded headquarters and more poignant focus on creative ideas and products, we look forward to spurring even more of these moments, while continuing to offer natural, healthful options for parents and kids alike.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
One of the central San Joaquin Valley’s stalwart companies, Sun-Maid got its start in Fresno in 1912 and remained their until 1964, when it built a new production facility in Kingsburg.
But since then, Overly said, Fresno has grown in size and influence. It’s the fifth largest city in the state and has gained prominence as a economic and agricultural hub.
Overly, who was hired to help rebuild Sun-Maid’s image, said the new corporate headquarters will help inspire creativity and team work.
Included in the new headquarters will be marketing, sales, finance, customer service, human resources and IT, among others.
“We look forward to having all our professional cohorts working together, face to face.” said Overly.
Comments