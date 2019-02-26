These women robbed an Ulta Beauty in Fresno, then did the same in Turlock, police say

Police are looking for four women who allegedly robbed an Ulta Beauty store in Fresno, then committed the same crime in Turlock a few hours later.
Surveillance video shows the women carrying large bags and entering the Ulta Beauty on Blackstone and Nees avenues around 11:20 a.m. Monday.
They stole cologne and perfume, according to Fresno police.
When an employee tried to stop one of the women, the bag tore and the merchandise fell to the floor. The woman assaulted the employee to prevent her from picking up the items, police said.
All four got into a silver four-door car with tinted windows, either a Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry.
Police say the women then drove to Turlock and robbed an Ulta Beauty store in that city. Turlock police say the car the women drove off in had the license plates removed.
Anyone who recognizes the women or has information about the case is asked to call 559-621-2080 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
