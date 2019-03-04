A burger for breakfast? How about brunch? This fast-food chain debuts new menu item

If it has eggs and bacon in it, it qualifies as brunch food, right?
SONIC Drive-In has debuted a “brunch burger,” the newest temporary addition to its menu. The burger is topped with melted cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg.
You can get it any time of the day – at 6 a.m. when most SONICs open, or right before they close at midnight.
The brunch burger is cheap, too. For $2.99, it comes with a side of medium crispy tater tots.
You can also get a brunch burger with double the beef for $4.99.
“As traditional meal times continue to shift and change, brunch has taken on a life of its own, allowing the mixing, matching and harmonizing of familiar flavors to create endless dishes,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for the fast-food chain, in a news release.
The restaurant is encouraging customers to pair the burger with a cherry limeade mimosa. That’s SONIC’s regular cherry limemade with a splash of orange juice – no alcohol involved, apparently.
Fresno has SONIC locations at 3489 W. Shaw Ave. and 4687 N. Blackstone Ave. Clovis has SONIC locations at 263 W. Shaw Ave., 1855 Herndon Ave. and 1255 N. Willow Ave.
The restaurant has additional locations throughout the Central Valley, including small cities surrounding Fresno, along with Merced, Modesto and the Sacramento area. SONIC says the new menu items are available at participating restaurants.
