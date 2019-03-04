California prison guard suspected of taking cash bribes

Federal prosecutors say a prison guard has been arrested on suspicion of taking cash bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into a Southern California lockup.
The Department of Justice says Monday that Paul James Hayes was a lieutenant assigned to investigate wrongdoing by inmates and guards at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville. The 49-year-old was arrested last week and could face federal charges including accepting bribes and conspiracy.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.
Officials say Hayes accepted a total of $40,000 in cash from the girlfriend of an inmate to bring illicit items into the prison.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The woman, 42-year-old Angel Wagner, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and bribery.
It wasn't immediately known if Hayes or Wagner have attorneys.
Comments